Tipperary motorists advised of partial closure of road for resurfacing

Motorists are being advised by Tipperary County Council that part of Stafford Street in Nenagh will be closed on April 15 for resurfacing works.

The closure between Kenyon Street junction to the entrance of Arrabawn Co-Op and Quinns Service Station will take place between 8.30am on April 15, and 6pm on Tuesday, April 16.

Local access to all residential properties and businesses will be facilitated.

Diversions will be in place and Limerick traffic can turn right on the R445 to William Street and on to the R497, left on to Stafford Street; Arrabawn traffic to travel this route. Non HGV traffic travelling through Nenagh will be diverted via Silver Street to the R497 and Stafford Street.