German travel writers soak up Tipperary life

Five travel writers from various German media outlets, including regional newspapers, a special interest magazine and a travel blog, visited Tipperary this month as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

They have a combined audience of almost 380,000 readers.

One of the highlights of the group’s time here was a visit to Brookfield Farm in Coolbawn, where they sampled the farm’s honey.

“We’re delighted to welcome these influential travel writers to Tipperary and Ireland," Tourism Ireland’s Central Europe manager Peter Nash said.

"Fact-finding visits like this are a really effective way for us to get positive exposure for Ireland through the media in Germany, helping us to spread the word about the many great things to see and do here. There is really no substitute for being able to come here and experience what Ireland has to offer at first-hand.”

Germany is the third-largest source of visitors to the island of Ireland and one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world. 2018 was the eighth consecutive year of growth for Irish tourism from Germany, when we welcomed almost 818,000 German arrivals, delivering almost €500 million to the economy.