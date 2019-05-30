Tipperary woman Eleanor Hooker honoured for her volunteerism with RNLI

Dromineer woman Eleanor Hooker has been honoured for her commitment to volunteerism.

Ms Hooker received her RNLI Excellence in Volunteering award in recognition of her outstanding contribution as an RNLI volunteer.

She is helm with Lough Derg RNLI and its former press officer.

The award recognises the special contribution of RNLI volunteers who have gone the extra mile, who make a difference whether they are outstanding ambassadors or unsung heroes who quietly ensure the success of every RNLI venture.

Ms Hooker was presented with her award by Niamh Stephenson, RNLI media relations manager, at a surprise ceremony in Dromineer in front of lifeboat crew, fundraisers, station management and their families.

“Eleanor Hooker was the volunteer lifeboat press officer at Lough Derg RNLI for 11 years. In that time she has done an incredible job in raising the profile of the inland lifeboat station and bringing the wonderful work of the volunteer lifeboat crew to the attention of the wider community,” said Ms Stephenson.

She said that Ms Hooker’s great gift as a lifeboat press officer was her empathy to the people rescued, or, in some sad cases, recovered by the lifeboat crew.

“In all her communications she always conveyed the news of the lifeboat in a way that was respectful of the people they came into contact with and their families who were waiting for news. Her unfailing kindness and manner made her an incredible member of the media team and she was respected by all her colleagues,” she said.

Ms Stephenson said that Ms Hooker’s name was often mentioned around the country as she had spoken passionately about her role on the crew on national and local media and mixed humour with the tougher aspects of search and rescue.

“You would often hear of her following up with a casualty that was rescued, checking in on them if they were visitors to Lough Derg, to see if they had everything they needed. I’m extremely relieved that we haven’t lost her to the RNLI as she remains on as helm,” said Ms Stephenson.