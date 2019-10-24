Nenagh's Speodar festival promises fun, fireworks and lots of spooky events

Nenagh’s annual children’s Halloween festival, Spleodar, kicks off this Thursday, October 24.

The six-day festival is full of workshops, storytelling, drama and lots of spooky events.

Among this year’s attractions will be the Halloween parade on October 28, which starts at Friar Street car park at 5pm and makes its way to Nenagh Arts Centre for a performance at 6pm.

The festival culminates with a fireworks display on October 31 at 7pm in the CBS sports field. Tickets: €2, family of four: €5.

For details of all events visit www.nenagharts.com