Tipperary County Council has no plans for footpath outside school

Tipperary County Council has no plans to install a footpath outside Ballinahinch National School, Cllr Phyll Bugler was told at Nenagh MDC’s October meeting.

Cllr Bugler had called on the council in a motion to install the path and to relieve flooding in the area.

However, she was told by district administrator Rosemary Joyce that it would cost €45,000 to build a two-metre wide footpath and there was no funding for the works.

However, the council will provide yellow lines on the road to indicate a pedestrian area outside the school.

The council will resurface the area to eliminate flooding.

“Do we need a two-metre wide footpath?” asked Cllr Bugler.