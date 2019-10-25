Council
Tipperary County Council has no plans for footpath outside school
Ballinahinch NS will get yellow lines
Cllr Phyll Bugler: looked for footpath outside Ballinahinch National School
Tipperary County Council has no plans to install a footpath outside Ballinahinch National School, Cllr Phyll Bugler was told at Nenagh MDC’s October meeting.
Cllr Bugler had called on the council in a motion to install the path and to relieve flooding in the area.
However, she was told by district administrator Rosemary Joyce that it would cost €45,000 to build a two-metre wide footpath and there was no funding for the works.
However, the council will provide yellow lines on the road to indicate a pedestrian area outside the school.
The council will resurface the area to eliminate flooding.
“Do we need a two-metre wide footpath?” asked Cllr Bugler.
