Tipperary trad fest attracts top musicians

Some of the top names in trad music will be in Newport next month for the town’s Trad Fest, which runs from December 6 to 8.

Among those taking part will be fiddle player Frankie Gavin and concertina player Noel Hill.

They will be joined on stage at the Freigh Inn by Monica Brennan and Brian McGrath. Doors open open at 7.30pm and tickets cost €20.

The opening night will see an eclectic group gather for what is billed as the Electric Banquet in Newport church.

The free event, which kicks off at 7pm, will feature musicians from around Newport, including Brendan Mulholland, Deirdre Scanlon, Brian Shinners, Teresa Tuohey and Tova Byres. Also on the bill will be St Mary’s Secondary School choir and Newport College choir. There will be a bucket collection in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Saturday will see plenty of workshops in the Community Hall from 11am to 2pm. Participation costs €20. There will be classes in tin whistle, concertina, fiddle and flute.