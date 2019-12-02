Ormond Historical Society talk on growing up in Ireland

The December Ormond Historical Society lecture takes place in the Abbey Court Hotel tonight, December 2.

This month the topic is Childhood and Youth in Ireland from 1740.

The history of children and childhood in Ireland has become a new and exciting area of research.

This talk will trace the history of childhood and youth in Ireland by looking at family life, school, work, popular culture and the State. How childhood has changed and the importance of gender and class will be highlighted through examples and images from the archives and oral history.

The speaker is Dr Sarah-Anne Buckley, a lecturer in history at the National University of Ireland Galway, specialising in the history of childhood and youth; and women and gender in Ireland.

She is president of the Women’s History Association of Ireland; chair of the Irish History Student’s Association and co-director of the Irish Centre for the Histories of Labour and Class at NUI Galway.