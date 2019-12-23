Tipperary Christmas Day swim will be tinged with sadness

This year's Christmas Day swim at Youghal Quay outside Nenagh will be tinged with sadness following the passing of stalwart Pat Gill during the year.

The late Mr Gill, who died suddenly last February, never missed a Christmas dip in the 27 years the event has been held.

The swim, which starts at 11am and finishes at 12pm, will raise funds for Milford Hospice, Nenagh Parkinson's Support Group, Lough Derg RNLI, Nenagh Riding for the Disabled and Silver Arch FRC.

For details and to obtain a sponsorship card, contact Tony O'Flaherty on 087-2998634.

Donations may also be made at the swim. Refreshments will be served.

The presentation night will be held in Barrys Pub, Newtown, on Saturday, January 18.