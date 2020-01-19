Lough Derg Sub Aqua Club try-a-dive night

Lough Derg Sub Aqua Club is holding a try-a-dive night in Nenagh Leisure Centre for those who might like to experience the activity.

The free dive night will be held on Wednesday, January 22, in the leisure centre’s pool.

The night will be attended by trained instructors and all equipment will be supplied.

The event take place at 7pm, and will be followed by a short information session.

The only requirements are that those attending are over 18 years and are able to swim.