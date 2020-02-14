Nenagh Players to stage Roddy Doyle's comedy Brownbread

Rehearsals are well underway for the Nenagh Players production of the hilarious Brownbread, written by Roddy Doyle and directed by Donal Bray, at Nenagh Arts Centre from Wednesday, February 26, to Sunday, March I.

Brownbread is set in Barrytown a suburb of North Dublin in a corporation estate. The play centres around three young lads Donkey (Adrian Fahy); AO (Colin Dillon); John (William Casey Boyle) who find a gun and decide to kidnap the bishop (Seamus McCarthy).

The guards (Sean Butler and Stuart Andrew) soon catch up with them at Donkey’s parents’ home where the lads find themselves under siege.

Soon the parents become involved Ao’s, Mr and Mrs Farrell (Adrian Shine and Noreen Kelly) and a very middle-class Mrs Murray (Edel O’Brien), mother of John or Jonathan to his mother.

Things reach a new level when the American Marines (Kevin Prout, Paddy Rohan) sent by the President of the USA are sent to the scene as the bishop has an American passport.

News travels fast with the media and public soon on the scene to create further mayhem through TV reporter Miriam Murphy (Alexis Kelly); cameraman (Noel Stanley); hawkers (Doley Quigley and Katie Grace) and Conal Daly as the young boy.

The three boys soon realise their great adventure was nothing more than a massive mistake.

There will be a gala night on Wednesday, February 26, in support of Carmha, with a wine and cheese reception in Rocky's Bar from 7pm. Tickets for the Gala Night cost €20 and can be had from the Nenagh Payers committee; Carmha, 81 Silver Street, or the Wine Buff, Cecil’s Walk, Kenyon Street, Nenagh.

Curtains up at 8pm each night.

Tickets €16/13 for performances from February 27 to March 1. To book, contact Nenagh Arts Centre, 067-34400, or visit www.nenagharts.com/index.php/theatre/