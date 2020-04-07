CRIME
Tipperary gardai locate stolen car during routine patrol of Nenagh housing estate
Gardai in Tipperary recovered a car that was reported stolen last summer while on a routine patrol of vehicles parked in a housing estate in Nenagh on Monday night.
Gardai were using the Garda Mobility App when they discovered the car had been reported stolen last July.
According to a statement on the Tipperary Garda Facebook page, the owner of the car has since been contacted.
