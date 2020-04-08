Nenagh Darkness Into Light postponed due to COVID-19

Pieta House have decided to postpone this year’s Darkness Into Light event due to take place on May 9.

Pieta house have made their decision in the interest of health and safety and in keeping with the Government's health guidelines. Pieta house are hoping to reschedule the event in the autumn if it is safe to do so.

This is a major blow for the organisation as the Darkness Into Light events account for a huge portion of the organisations funding which enables them to provide services for people who are in suicidal distress and people who engage in self harm.

Pieta house say they expect an increase in people seeking their help in the coming weeks and months as Covid-19 has already seen large amounts of people lose their jobs in the last week and current restrictions on social movements could increase feelings of isolation and loneliness.

“We need to abide by the government's guidelines to avoid the spread of Covid-19 but we need to also look after our mental health and we can do this by keeping in touch with our families, neighbours and friends, particularly people living on their own.

We now live in a world where communication has never been better but we actually talk less to each other than ever before,” says chairperson of Nenagh Darkness into Light Brendan Murphy.

“Unfortunately some people know their friend’s social media profile better than the person themselves and it’s easy to hide behind a smile even in the most difficult of times. I am appealing for people to pick up their phones and check in on neighbours and friends during this difficult time and simply ask them the question “are you OK?.”

“It’s a simple message but I feel it is a very important one as we work together over the next number months to overcome Covid-19, and I honestly believe we will, but we need to look out for each other along the way now more than ever,” he added.

While DIL 2020 has been postponed, Pieta house will continue to provide their services for those that need it. Anyone that would like to donate to Pieta house can do so through their website www.pieta.ie.

The Darkness Into Light Nenagh committee would like to thank everyone for their support to date. The committee will continue to update the public with details in relation to this year's event as they emerge.