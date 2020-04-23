Nenagh Hospital ward could be used to treat Covid-19 patients

The HSE have confirmed that up to 16 single room accommodation units in Nenagh Hospital are available to be used to treat coronavirus patients from the region.

Nenagh Hospital opened a new medical ward in 2018 as part of a multi-million euro development including a refurbishment of the existing ward accommodation along with a new single storey extension.

The new medical block, which includes 16 ensuite single rooms, will allow the hospital to “isolate any patient with infection prevention and control requirements, including patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19,” said a spokesperson.