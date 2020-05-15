Nenagh Community assistance group sources PPE for nursing homes

The North Tipperary Community Assistance group, which was set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, has recently received a shipment of face shields for local nursing homes.

The PPE arrived from an Engineering Company in Dublin last week and the group has delivered them to Nursing homes in the Nenagh and Borrisokane area.

Group organiser Damian O Donoghue who received the PPE in Nenagh said: “We are delighted to be able to help with this because PPE is so scarce at the moment. By working with the Mid-Western Hospital Campaign I was able to get a shipment of face shields for nursing homes in the area. The engineering company in Dublin have very generously donated all the shields and hopefully will be able to provide more should they be needed.”

The group has also been delivering shopping and dinners daily and Mr O Donoghue has expressed his gratitude to all the volunteers that have been working for people.

“There has been a huge effort from people to get supplies out to those who need them. Almost 200 individuals have volunteered and we have gotten great assistance from other groups like the Red Cross, who have recently provided our Community Assistance group with packs containing essential household items for people in the area that need them.

“Lana restaurant and Richards Chinese takeaway are providing us with free dinners weekly and that is greatly appreciated. We have been offered help also from the Gardai, Nenagh Search and Rescue, local Dieticians, mental health professionals, trades people and many more. The groups work is mainly delivering shopping and dinners to people but we have had requests to help with other jobs too, such as posting letters, dropping medication and forms to people, and giving advice to people about services in the area,” he said.

Mr O Donoghue also commended other local volunteer groups that are providing services to people, such as GAA clubs and residents committees in different areas.

He also thanked local businesses for continuing to operate under very difficult circumstances and being so helpful to the group.