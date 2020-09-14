Animate Culture Night with Nenagh Arts Centre

Nenagh Arts Centre is set to animate the street for Culture Night, projecting work from students of the Digital Animation course in Clonmel onto the outside of the building from 7.30pm on Friday 18.

Head to Nenagh Arts Centre this Culture Night as vibrant projections add colour to the exterior of the building with a series of animations repeating every 15 minutes allowing more people to experience this event.

Booking is essential for this outdoor event, you can book in a family pod of up to three people, or book two or more pods for larger family groups.

The concept originated many months ago and is the product of a close relationship between Nenagh Arts Centre and the Clonmel campus of Limerick School of Art & Design.

“We have a wealth of talent on our door step” says Eva Birdthistle, Artistic Director of Nenagh Arts Centre, “and it made sense for us to showcase this talent for Culture Night. We wanted to create an outdoor spectacle that all the family can enjoy without having to go indoors. This event has been possible to bring to Nenagh through the hard word and support of Mike Kiely, the Digital Animation Production Course Leader.”

After viewing the projections you can head over to the Nenagh Castle grounds to see Solas – A light installation by Joe Geaney. You can walk through the castle grounds and reflect at the beacon of lights as they pass through. The lights will sync and un-sync in relation to each other.

“This ebb and flow is much like the patterns in our own lives," says Joe Geaney.

Finally, Nenagh Arts Centre will run an Animated Exhibition curated by Digital Animation student Adam Power until the end of the year. Here you will see how a cartoon begins it concept as a simple drawing and finishes as a fully finished art piece.

Tickets for the animated shorts must be booked in advance and can be found on the Nenagh Arts Centre website www.nenagharts.com

Culture Night is brought to you by The Arts Council in partnership with Tipperary County Council and in association with Limerick School of Art and Design.