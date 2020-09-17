Tipperary County Council signs €2.3m contracts for enabling works at Ballaghveny Landfill

There is 225,000m3 of empty space in the landfill that needs to be filled before the closure of the landfill can commence

Tipperary County Council has signed contracts with Priority Construction Ltd. and Campion Pumps to the value of €2.3 million for enabling works at Ballaghveny Landfill, Woodville, Ballymackey, Nenagh, to reconfigure its existing surface water, leachate and landfill gas infrastructure.



Attendance at the contract signing included Councillor Michael Smith, Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council and Councillor Seamus Morris, Cathaoirleach, Nenagh Municipal District.



Tipperary County Council`s Chief Executive, Joe MacGrath said that “Tipperary County Council is eagerly anticipating delivery of this project and will continue to work with the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment; Environmental Protection Agency, contractors and other stakeholders to continue the delivery of high-quality environmental infrastructure and to protect the environment of our County.”



Tipperary County Council’s Director of Services for Environment & Climate Action, Clare Curley, thanked the design team Fehily Timoney & Company and added that “We are delighted to be working with Priority Construction Ltd. and Campion Pumps. The landfill is due to reopen in April 2021 to accept a mixture of different non-hazardous wastes. Once the landfill is filled to capacity it will close permanently.”



There is 225,000m3 of empty space in the landfill that needs to be filled before the closure of the landfill can commence. This filling of the empty space will bring permanent closure of the existing landfill at Ballaghveny and allow its rehabilitation in line with best environmental standards.



The Council will work with local communities and is committed to providing a Community Gain Fund to assist with the funding of local projects with a community benefit.