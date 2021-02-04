Remaining Nenagh General Hospital staff to get vaccine

Progress has been made in the plan to vaccinate the staff at Nenagh General Hospital it has been reported today.

‘The HSE has responded to the pressure to recognise the vulnerability of their staff at Nenagh Hospital. Almost half of the staff at the hospital currently remain without the first dose of the Covid vaccine," Deputy Michael Lowry revealed this morning.

Deputy Michael Lowry

The large number of staff currently on Covid related leave has this week led to the closure of the temporary closure of outpatient services at Nenagh Hospital, as well as the Local Injuries and Special Assessment Units, he says.

Deputy Lowry publicly highlighted the urgent plight of the staff at Nenagh Hospital this week, drawing reaction from the UL Hospital Group who said that they ‘took issue’ with his comments.

However, it was later announced by a representative group that plans are now underway to vaccinate the staff.

Deputy Lowry says that this is very welcome news.

"This situation should never have occurred. These staff members are the people we depend on in our battle against Covid. Each day the staff put themselves and their families in danger through their line of work. They deserved the respect of being prioritised for vaccination," he said.