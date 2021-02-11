Two mass vaccination centres announced for Tipperary

Two Covid-19 mass vaccination centres have been confirmed for Tipperary this morning.

Deputy Jackie Cahill confirmed that the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh will cover the north of the county, and the people in the south of the county will be inoculated in the Clonmel Park Hotel in Clonmel. Deputy Cahill has stated that this is very good news for Tipperary and provides a sense of hope that brighter, healthier days are ahead.

Commenting on the announcement that Tipperary will benefit from two mass vaccination centres, the Tipperary Fianna Fáil T.D. said: “I very much welcome this news today that the county will be well serviced by two mass vaccination centres. The prospect of not having to travel outside of our county to receive this much needed protection from the deadliness that Covid-19 poses will come as a relief to the majority of Tipperary people.”

“The impact of two mass vaccination centres is bound to be felt when people will not alone not have to travel outside their county, but they will be able to travel to one relatively close to home, be it north or south. This news today most definitely brings hope to us that brighter days are ahead for the Premier County, and I am delighted to welcome this development in the vaccination process today”, Cahill concluded.