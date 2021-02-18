Council should not allow Shannon water extraction - Cllr Seamus Morris

“Pumping water 270 kilometers all the way to Dublin is a very serious challenge for everyone in terms of the kind of money that Irish Water will need to do the project." - Cllr Morris.

Tipperary Independent County Councillor Seamus Morris has expressed major surprise that the local authority has not stood up and said that the Shannon Pipeline project should be taken off the National Development Plan.



Speaking at the monthly meeting of the council this week, the Nenagh based councillor said that it is very clear that pre-and post Covid realities will be very different with the plan drawn up by Irish Water having been done before the pandemic.

“Pumping water 270 kilometers all the way to Dublin is a very serious challenge for everyone in terms of the kind of money that Irish Water will need to do the project.

Cllr Seamie Morris (Independent)

“And this will come at a time when waste water treatment plants all over the country are needed and existing ones are in need of upgrade.



“It makes absolutely no sense especially when Dublin City Council have made no effort whatsoever to fix the leaking system they have. And, if they get this pipeline, they will still be losing the same amount of water through leaks in their system in the city.



“I am very surprised that Tipperary County Council is not jumping up and down and standing up to Irish Water on this issue.

“ This project needs to be taken out of the National Development Plan because if it goes ahead it will, without doubt, be to the detriment of Tipperary,” Cllr Morris said.



Independent Cllr Joe Hannigan supported Cllr Morris on this as did Cllr Pat English of the Workers for the Unemployed Action Group, who said that the €2 billion projected costings will surely double by the time the project is completed, while other vital works in Tipperary will be delayed and put off in order to fund the Dublin water system.