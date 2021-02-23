Lowry welcomes €7,260 funding for Cloughjordan Peatland project

25 local community groups and organisations for a variety of peatlands related projects across Ireland are to benefit.

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed funding of €7,260 for Tipperary under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme, which has been operating for the last number of years.



This funding will be used to undertake a habitat survey at Cloughjordan’s Scohaboy Bog Natural Heritage Area on habitats not covered to date and to carry out an Appropriate Assessment for a proposed route way for a new visitor and amenity boardwalk.



The total approved grant funding of just under €230,000 to 25 local community groups and organisations for a variety of peatlands related projects across Ireland was announced by Malcolm Noonan T.D., Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral

A diverse range of initiatives were put forward by community and volunteer groups and environmental organisations.

Michael Lowry TD

The Minister stated that the amount of high quality applications received for 2021 was impressive and he was delighted there was such a geographic spread – with projects in 15 counties set to benefit.

"The high volume and quality of applications to the Scheme shows just how much communities care about and value their local peatlands, and how much enthusiasm there is across the country for local people to work together to protect, explore and enjoy these precious habitats.

"This funding allocation - a two-fold increase on last year’s allocation to the scheme - will support various projects in local peatland areas from boardwalks, maintenance of bog trails, peatland restoration plans, information signage and way finder markers, the surveying of bog habitats and birds, promotional material and publications, oral history projects, invasive species control and peatland education programmes to nature awareness, wellness and sensory experiences," he said.