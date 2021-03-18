Bubba Shakespeare launches new video

In 2019 Tipperary County Council launched a ‘Song for Nenagh’ competition with Nenagh Arts Centre on the run up to the Nenagh 800 celebrations. Singer songwriter Luka Bloom selected Bubba Shakespeare’s song ‘Well I'm Tipp'n Away’ as the worthy winner.

Speaking about the prize winner Luka Bloom said: “Whether the instrumentation in a song is acoustic or electric; organic or digital, music is basically a vehicle for lyrics. Bubba makes this seem light and breezy and fun. But I see the work. I see the craft. This guy is off the charts good. This song is completely Tipperary; and also completely now. He is singing about tay, and making it cool. This floored me.”

Since then Bubba recorded the song locally in Ballyhane Studio with the video in Nenagh more recently with thanks to Tipperary County Council.

“Rap is about being true to who you are” says Bubba, “and representing where you're from. This track celebrates local phrases and captures small town life in a lighthearted homage.”

Bubba has chosen Youtube to launch his latest video, his second release this year. To watch head to his channel or https://youtu.be/PjB4 KRHSqjs and set the reminder for this premier.

Then at 6pm this Thursday March 18, pull up a seat to experience this epic tune, just don’t forget the cup of tay!