Nenagh should get its share of Just Transition Funding says Cllr O'Meara

The fund provides resources for the retrofitting of homes with new doors, windows and heating systems.

Tipperary Councillor Michael O'Meara (IND) has encouraged the Nenagh Municipal District Council to ensure that it gets a share of Just Transition Funding for housing retrofit.



Cllr O'Meara noted the amount of funds being drawn down in the Thurles MDC area and said that the Nenagh MDC needed to ensure that it is included in the scheme as well, so that houses in that district can be treated the same and retrofitted.



He was informed that the Nenagh District will be included in the scheme which seeks to replace windows and doors, and up-grade heating systems in conjunction with the Tipperary Energy Agency.