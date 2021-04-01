Irish Water agrees to connect two houses in Cloughjordon to the system despite fears

Irish Water has agreed to connect two Tipperary local authority houses at Cloughjordon to the local system despite fears that it had reached maximum capacity.

The houses, built by Tipperary County Council, had been in limbo for some time, as there was great uncertainly about the water and sewerage connections.

However, Cllr Micheal O'Meara confirmed to Cllr Seamus Morris that a commitment has been given by Irish Water to connect the two houses so that they can be allocated to people on the local housing list.