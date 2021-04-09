Castleoaks fencing in Nenagh needs to be dealt with - Morris

“The residents now have enough of this behaviour and want the unofficial openings closed off with fencing" - Cllr Seamie Morris

Independent Tipperary County Councillor Seamus Morris has called for proper fencing to be put in place at the Castleoaks estate in Nenagh town without delay.



This has been on ongoing issue in Nenagh for some time and Councillor Morris has claimed that the residents were promised a particular standard of fencing, but this has not yet materialised with the result that much anti social behaviour is occurring in the locality.



Cllr Morris told the Tipperary Star this week:

“The residents association of Castleoaks were promised that all the fencing put in to fence them off from the Municipal owned unfinished building site beside them would be similar to that in the photograph below.



“As you can see there are parts of the estate without such fencing. The building site has now become the unofficial dog park of the town with many many people using the site to walk their animals and ponies too.



“Most of the animal owners are respectful but of course, there are always a few that just won't behave themselves leading to dangerous animals and owners using Castleoaks as their entrance and exit point for their walk,” Cllr Morris said.



Similar issues have arisen in other estates in the county as well but according to the Independent Councillor, the residents of Castleoaks have now had enough of this waiting and are anxious for the promised works to be carried out without delay.

“The residents now have enough of this behaviour and want the unofficial openings closed off with fencing similar to the photograph.



“I will say also that the openness of the unfinished building site is attracting many people to use it and possibly leading to anti-social behaviour and insurance claims. It needs to be dealt with immediately now because people have waited long enough,” Cllr Morris said in a statament to the newspaper this week.