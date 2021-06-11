Major housing estate, creche, health center and 90-bed nursing home planned for Nenagh

Plans have been lodged for a major housing estate, creche, health centre, and nursing home in Nenagh.

Developer Martin White, Lisbunny Developments Ltd, is seeking planning permission for the construction of 67 residential units, a new single storey crèche, single-storey health centre and 3-storey, 90-bed nursing home, in Tyone.

The plans were lodged on June 4 last, and the submission deadline date is July 8, 2021.

A decision is due on or before April 29 next.

The residential units will consist of five 1-bed semi-detached bungalows, five 2-bed semi-detached bungalows, 13 2-bed mid-terrace bungalows, two 2-storey 4-bed semi-detached houses, two 2-storey 4-bed mid terrace houses, 14 2-storey 3-bed semi-detached houses, 14 2-storey 2-bed mid-terrace houses and one apartment building.

The apartment building will consist of eight 1-bed apartments and 4 2-bed apartments over two storeys, located as follows: two 2-bed and four 1-bed apartments on the ground floor, two 2-bed and four 1-bed apartments on the first floor.

The proposed development will also include new internal road ways and footpaths, a proposed new distributor road to the north and east of the proposed development, pedestrian/cycle access off the existing Tyone Road to the west of the site, vehicular access from the existing Ormond Drive, south of proposed site, new vehicular and pedestrian access, new boundary treatments, landscaping, drainage, and site services including a new ESB Medium Voltage (MV) substation building and all ancillary site works