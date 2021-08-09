Tipperary project selected for Creative Climate Action fund

A Tipperary arts and environment project on the shores of Lough Derg is to receive a major funding boost from the Department of Tourism.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications is delighted to announce the 14 successful recipients of the €2 million Creative Climate Action fund.

This Creative Ireland initiative supports creative, cultural and artistic projects that build awareness around climate change and empowers citizens to make meaningful behavioural changes.

In Tipperary, Field Exchange will present two significant art works that will address the impact of climate change with two sculptural plantings by artist Deirdre O’Mahony in the fields of Brookfield Farm and a projection of artist John Gerrard’s artwork, Corn Work.

Field Exchange, based in in Lessaragh, Coolbawn on the shores of Lough Derg in north Tipperary, also includes a series of creative events that will explore regenerative agriculture practices. These will be led by the National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS) and will feature exchanges between artists, scientists, farmers and are designed to share knowledge on farm design, soil fertility and inclusion. Each event will support farmers to implement agricultural practices that combat climate change both in the soil and above it.

For more information on these projects visit www.Nots.ie and www.Brookfield.farm. Ailbhe Gerrard is the project lead, founder, and farmer at Brookfield farm. Aibhe is a successful rural business owner, Nuffield Scholar, and educator.