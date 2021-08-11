Nenagh author Siobhán Daffy launches her new children's novel 'No Ordinary Joe'

Siobhán Daffy launches 'No Ordinary Joe'
The Nenagh Bookshop extends its congratulations to Siobhán Daffy, who is from Nenagh, on the publication of her lovely new book, entitled No Ordinary Joe.
This touching and funny story is inspired by her experiences of growing up with her youngest brother who had special needs.
Joe has a secret superpower... the power to make everyone love him!
In June, Siobhán announced that her children's novel No Ordinary Joe would be launched on August 5 with publisher Little Island. Siobhán thanked everyone at Little Island, and Dan Bramall, illustrator, for the cheerful cover.
