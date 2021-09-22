Search

22/09/2021

Tipperary mother's plea for a secure unit for her son

The man, aged 24, had charges of criminal damage and breach of a safety order struck out at Nenagh Court this month

Tipperary mother's plea for a secure unit for her son

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

A Tipperary mother - whose son was locked up in jail for over four months because no room in a secure mental health unit could be found for him - has appealed for such a facility to cover the Midlands area.


The man, who is aged 24, had charges of criminal damage and breach of a safety order struck out at Nenagh Court this month after Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that two psychiatrists had said that the man was not fit to plead or give proper instructions.


The man, who appeared via video link last week at Nenagh District Court on Friday, September 10, was on remand in custody under 23-hour lock-up within the prison. He was given consent to bail by the Circuit Court sitting in Wexford in relation to more serious charges on condition that he be brought to a treatment centre when a bed became available, and, in the event of him being released, that the gardaí be notified.


However, at the time, no such facility could be found to accommodate him.
The man has since been released into care at Ennis Hospital, which caters for all mental health patients in Tipperary. However, it is not a secure unit.


His mother this week told the Tipperary Star that it was difficult for her to get to Ennis to see her son as the round trip was three hours.


“If something is to come out of this, if this were to be his legacy, it would be that we would have a secure unit in the Midlands,” she said.


She also said that such a unit could work in conjunction with agencies that deal with severe mental disorders, such as Headway.


“We still want our son to have a relationship. He is my son and he has brothers and sisters who love him. He deserves to have his family around him,” she said.


The mother described it as “heartbreaking” to see her son’s condition.
“Ennis have told us that he is the worst they have ever seen him,” she said. “I would say he is only there because they were obligated to take him,” said the mother.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media