Tipperary mother's plea for a secure unit for her son

A Tipperary mother - whose son was locked up in jail for over four months because no room in a secure mental health unit could be found for him - has appealed for such a facility to cover the Midlands area.



The man, who is aged 24, had charges of criminal damage and breach of a safety order struck out at Nenagh Court this month after Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that two psychiatrists had said that the man was not fit to plead or give proper instructions.



The man, who appeared via video link last week at Nenagh District Court on Friday, September 10, was on remand in custody under 23-hour lock-up within the prison. He was given consent to bail by the Circuit Court sitting in Wexford in relation to more serious charges on condition that he be brought to a treatment centre when a bed became available, and, in the event of him being released, that the gardaí be notified.



However, at the time, no such facility could be found to accommodate him.

The man has since been released into care at Ennis Hospital, which caters for all mental health patients in Tipperary. However, it is not a secure unit.



His mother this week told the Tipperary Star that it was difficult for her to get to Ennis to see her son as the round trip was three hours.



“If something is to come out of this, if this were to be his legacy, it would be that we would have a secure unit in the Midlands,” she said.



She also said that such a unit could work in conjunction with agencies that deal with severe mental disorders, such as Headway.



“We still want our son to have a relationship. He is my son and he has brothers and sisters who love him. He deserves to have his family around him,” she said.



The mother described it as “heartbreaking” to see her son’s condition.

“Ennis have told us that he is the worst they have ever seen him,” she said. “I would say he is only there because they were obligated to take him,” said the mother.