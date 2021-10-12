Stronger Together Exhibition to celebrate Traveller Pride Week in North Tipperary

The Stronger Together Exhibition is a celebration of Traveller identity and culture in North Tipperary. It also applauds how members of the Traveller community have held firm and supported one another throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

We hope the audience will engage with the exhibition with an open heart and mind. It has been organised by the North Tipperary Development Company (NTDC) Traveller Programme and Social Inclusion an Community Activation (SICAP) Programme. In the face of the challenge created by the Covid-19 pandemic many people have exhibited fortitude, while communities have banded together with great community spirit.

The Covid-19 pandemic has not simply shed light on the inequalities the Traveller community experience, but in many instances, has exacerbated these inequalities. Across Ireland, individuals, community groups and non-profit organisations have worked tirelessly to support all members of the community, but particularly those who are vulnerable. Members of the Traveller community are no different in this regard.

In the Stronger Together exhibition many of the works on display are collaborative efforts that have involved multiple people working together as part of an initiative to support each other as well as to make something beautiful.

This includes a community blanket made of crocheted/knitted squares made by both Traveller and settled community members. It also includes plant boxes made by a Traveller men’s woodwork group that have been painted in the traditional barrel-top style. This exhibition runs until Thursday October 28 in the Nenagh Arts Centre.

For more information visit our facebook page: ntdcprimaryhealthcare Contact: Ruari McBride r.mcbride@ntdc.ie or contact Nenagh Arts Centre. Tel: 067 34400