Fodder crisis described as 'critical' in Tipperary

Speaking at this week's Monthly Council of the Nenagh Municipal District, Cllr. John Carroll called on the Government and Minister For Agriculture to immediately approve the Low-Cost Interest Loans to farmers announced in the recent budget.

The Farming Sector are facing significant challenges in trying to provide fodder for their animal stock and many are eating into their Winter feedstocks which will result in huge difficulties for farmers as they face into the Winter months with little feedstocks available.

Dairy farmers are currently experiencing significant reductions in milk production and with the recent significant cost increase in feedstuffs many farmers are facing huge financial pressures.

Farmers are also having to reduce their dairy and animal herds as a result of the significant grass and fodder shortage, and the financial return from the meat factories is very unsatisfactory.

Cllr. Carroll stated that a struggling Agri - sector will have a detrimental impact on local towns and villages which are currently struggling with greatly reduced incomes in recent times.

Cllr Carroll was supported by Cllr Michael O'Meara, who said the fodder crisis was a "critical issue" for rural Tipperary.

"I can't underestimate the crisis situation out there," he said.

The Independent councillor had a swipe at the co-ops and their response to the effect the dry weather has had on their suppliers.

"When the sun is shining they give you an umbrella, but when it is raining they give you nothing," he said.

Cllr. Carroll said he was extremely concerned that recent government reports stating that the recent government announcement in providing low-cost interest loans to farmers will not be rolled out until the fourth quarter of this year, which will come too late for many farmers struggling due to the current dry weather spell which is adding to significant stress levels for farmers in Tipperary.

Cllr. Carroll also called on all Oireachtas members in Tipperary to make urgent contact with the Government and Minister for Agriculture and to seek urgent action by Government to address this serious issue.

Fine Gael's Cllr Ger Darcy, a farmer by profession, said the crisis had actually started in August 2017 and the weather then had been followed by a hard winter that last until last April.

"That was followed by drought and farmers can't grow grass, the one product they depend on," he said.