President of Colombia to visit Tipperary to receive International Peace Award

It has been confirmed that the Tipperary International Peace Award will be presented to the former President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, above, at a ceremony in Tipperary Town on Friday November 16.

The former President and Nobel Laureate will travel to Tipperary to accept the award in person, which is being bestowed on him in recognition of his efforts in bringing peace to Colombia and for the historic agreement that put an end to more than 50 years of fighting by the FARC guerrilla army.

Peace Convention secretary Martin Quinn says that it is appropriate to recognise the former President’s efforts and vision for peace. “Juan Manuel Santos brought peace to his country through an agreement that put an end to more than 50 years of fighting, and has seen some 10,000 former fighters disarm and enter civilian life with 10 former FARC leaders taking their seats in Congress,” he said.

“He has left Colombia a much better and decidedly more peaceful country than when he assumed office and without doubt history will judge him kindly for his efforts.”

The former President says that he is honoured to be able to accept the Tipperary International Peace Award on behalf of all the victims of the conflict and the many that have worked tirelessly to bring about peace in Colombia and is very much looking forward to his visit to Tipperary.

The ceremony will take place in the Tipperary Excel Centre in Tipperary Town and will be attended by representatives of the Government, Diplomatic Corps, Irish Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána, Members of the Oireachtas, Latin American Community and delegates from Northern Ireland who were involved in the Peace Process there.

Minister John Halligan will attend on behalf of the Government and also in attendance will be the former Labour Party leader, Eamon Gilmore, who is EU special envoy for the peace process in Colombia.