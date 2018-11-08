Tipperary Green Business Network’s reuse talk was a big success

Tipperary Green Business Network hosted a morning seminar on Moving Toward a Circular Economy recently at the Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles as part of National Reuse Month which ran throughout October.

The event was kindly sponsored by Ryan’s Cleaning and their CEO, Pat Ryan, gave an insight into the role they play at large events across Ireland and the UK.

Set up by husband and wife duo Pat and Philomena Ryan over three decades ago, the company has grown to remarkable standards and is recognised as the industry leader in the event and venue cleaning industry both at home in Ireland and in the UK. Pat’s vision and determination have grown this company to become a real Irish success story. Ryan’s have clients as diverse as The Royal Family, Dublin Zoo, Electric Picnic, The Ploughing Championships, Croke Park and the Premiership Stadium at Vicarage Road for Watford FC.

The Regional Waste Management Offices and Commmunity Reuse Network Ireland (CRNI) also provided support for the event and Claire Downey of the CRNI offered advice on how businesses can join the circular economy. Jean Clarke from the Department of Communication Climate Action and Environment and James Hogan of the Clean Technology Centre completed the morning session.

This first session offered attendees advice on the government’s plastic strategy while also looking at Ireland’s short, medium and long term targets under the EU plastic directive.

Caitriona Rogerson of the Irish Environmental Network kicked off the second session with Stephen Wheston of Tembusus Ltd., Dr. Fionnuala Murphy from the UCD School of Biosystems & Food Engineering, Sean O’ Grady of Premier Green Energy and Ian Kilgallon from Gas Networks Ireland all providing information.

Details were presented of Ireland’s approach to the UN Sustainable Development Goals as well as repurposing the Lisheen Mine site to develop Ireland’s National Bioeconomy Campus. The valorisation of waste from the agri-food sector was discussed and this theme continued with opportunities for pyrolysis within a circular economy and the decarbonisation of the national gas grid.

A variety of seminars will take place in the future and we invite all interested individuals and organisations to visit our website at www.tgbn.ie to learn more.