Work of Tipperary greyhound re-homer highlighted by the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust

The work of a prominent Co. Tipperary greyhound re-homer has been recognised in a new campaign highlighting the work of the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust.

‘Our People, Their Stories’ is reminding people that greyhounds make fantastic pets who transition from the track to the couch with ease.

Greyhound owner Patricia Tobin, based in Kilfeacle, was filmed with her own retired greyhounds Ozzy, Ted, Jet and Stella for the campaign. Pat grew up with animals all around her, but it was her late husband who introduced her to greyhounds.

Patricia said: “When I was growing up, we always had dogs, cats, sheep, donkeys, you name it, but never greyhounds. Then one day in 2002 I got a great shock when my late husband rang from work to tell me he had bought a greyhound! That’s when my love affair with them began.”

As well as taking care of her own pets, Patricia has helped re-home many greyhounds to homes in Western Europe. She still keeps in touch with many of the owners in Belgium, Italy and other countries to see how her old pets are doing – even providing veterinary advice at times!

The IRGT has helped to rehome over 5,300 racing greyhounds since 2008, with 853 rehomed between January and October of this year. The Irish Greyhound Board contributed over €100,000 to the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust in 2017.

The main source of funding for the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust continues to come from greyhound racing owners, through a 2% deduction of all winning prize money which is then matched by the Irish Greyhound Board.

A further 58 greyhounds are on the IRGT’s rehoming list between now and the end of the year. These greyhounds will be rehomed as pets in homes in Ireland, the UK, Sweden, Italy, the Czech Republic and Belgium.

Patricia’s video for the ‘Our People, Their Stories’ campaign can be viewed here.

All ten videos in the ‘Our People, Their Stories’ series can be found at this link: www.igb.ie/ourpeopletheirstories