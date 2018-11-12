New post-primary teaching degree to be launched at MIC Campus, Thurles’ Open Day

The MIC, St Patrick’s Campus, Thurles Open Day on Saturday, 24th of November (10am -2pm) is an event not to be missed by aspiring post-primary school teachers.

According to Dr Finn Ó Murchú, Head of School of Education at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) Thurles; “We are delighted that our Open Day is running as part of MIC’s activities marking College Awareness Week– the national week of celebrating going to college and showcasing local role models. We are also very excited to share news of the exciting addition of a BA in Education, Mathematics & Gaeilge (CAO Code MI013) to our existing suite of Level 8 degrees.”

This new programme announcement means MIC Campus, Thurles now boasts five programmes that have an education and school placement component and include combinations of Business, Theology and Religious Studies, Accounting, Gaeilge, and Mathematics.

According to Dr Ó Murchú ; “The BA in Education, Mathematics and Gaeilge is a significant addition to our offering. Framed by the College’s commitment to quality teaching and learning, this programme offers two subjects currently in high demand by schools. The BA in Education, Mathematics & Gaeilge will appeal to those students passionate about both Gaeilge and Maths. Unique opportunities to study both subjects on an equal footing and explore the interplay of also teaching Mathematics trí Ghaeilge will be made available. Our strategic school placement practises, which take place each year of the programme, will add to this unique and bespoke degree.”

Dr Ó Murchú goes on to say that all MIC Campus, Thurles’ concurrent teacher education programmes are structured so that the education component is included in each year and the graduate is qualified to teach to honours Leaving Certificate level after completion of their degree. There is no requirement to complete a post graduate Masters in Education. This not only means graduates are qualified in four years, as opposed to six, but there is also the attendant cost savings. Considerable cost benefits are also enjoyed by those who choose to study in Thurles in terms of relative living costs.

In relation to the Open Day Dr Ó Murchú explains that; “Attending the Open Day will provide attendees with a great opportunity to get a feel for the warm close-knit learning community that is MIC Thurles as well as sit-in on programme talks, tour the campus and experience what college life is all about. On the day information will also be available on MIC’s undergraduate entrance scholarships, worth €2,000 each, on offer to first year students undertaking study at MIC, St Patrick’s Campus, Thurles. In addition, attendees can find out about the range of additional financial supports, accommodation options, student academic and well-being supports, and the linkages to MIC Campus, Limerick.”

Those attending the Open Day will also have an opportunity to get up close to some famous sporting silverware including the Liam McCarthy Cup.

Registration for this event is not required.

Full details at www.micopenday.ie