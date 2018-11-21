Big numbers attend the thirteenth Upperchurch Walking Weekend

The thirteenth Upperchurch Walking Weekend turned out to be a great success with big numbers of walkers taking part in the wide variety of walks and associated events on offer.

Once again the combination of good company, outdoor exercise, tasty food and the spectacular scenery enhanced by the gorgeous golden autumnal colours left everyone taking part with a great feeling of satisfaction, well-being and achievement at the end.

The eight different walks each had an average of about seventy participants. The walks ranged in length from eight to twenty five kilometres with a few of the fittest walking a total of fifty five kilometres or thirty four miles including several steep hills over the three days. The newest event, the Thurles to Upperchurch walk, originally estimated at twenty kilometres, turned out to be five kilometres longer as measured by GPS equipment but was walked at a cracking pace, taking five and three quarter hours including breaks.

The Hollyford-Red Hill walk over eighteen kilometres drew the largest ever participation while the equally long but very difficult Hills of Upperchurch walk proved as popular as usual. There is no doubt that the standard of fitness among walkers is improving every year and overall walks are finishing in shorter time than they used to. However the eight kilometre Eamon an Chnoic Loop and the Birchill Nature Trail over the same distance provide outlets for beginners and the less fit to take part.

A hard working team of over sixty volunteers made sure that all ran smoothly and safely and must all be thanked for their efforts. There were also several musicians, dancers and singers and even lecturers and actors contributing. Thanks also to the landowners without whose cooperation the event could not take place and to the committees of Upperchurch and Hollyford halls and Thurles Sarsfields Social Centre. The next walking event in Upperchurch is the Christmas Night Hike on December 16 starting at 6.30p.m. in aid of Milford Hospice.