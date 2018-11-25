Standing ovation for final night of Thurles Drama Groups wonderful production of Sive

Thurles Drama Group closed their production of Sive at The Source last night (Saturday) with a standing ovation - a fitting acknowledgement from the packed auditorium of the excellent piece of theatre directed by renowned Thurles man Liam Ryan.

After any months of rehearsal, the drama opened in The Source on Monday evening last and the six night run has been very good with great support coming out in force to witness the magnificent acting and antics of the group as they brought their version of the John B Keane classic to the stage.

Sive is an entertaining drama with plenty of humour centered around the difficult relationships in a rural Ireland home between daughter-in-law and mother-in-law, and the complexities which materialise when a matchmaker tries to arrange a marriage between the young school going Sive and a much older Sean Dota. The language scripted by Keane does not roll off the tongue easily, but was mastered with brilliance by each of the players - the witty turn of phrase left the audiences in stitches throughout the week.

Thurles Drama Group unveiled three newcomers for this production but their performances certainly did not give away their deficit of experience and the blend of old and new was worked out magnificently by the director.

Congratulations to TDG on another superb production.

Take a bow one and all.