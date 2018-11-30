Great frustration as Thurles is overlooked again for fibre optic broadband

Siro, a joint venture company between ESB and Vodafone is to provide broadband connectivity to 2,200 premises in Roscrea over the coming months using the electricity network, a move that has been warmly welcomed by members of Templemore Thurles Municipal District.

However there is great frustration and anger at the fact that Thurles has once again been overlooked having lost out of the MANS broadband rollout a number of years ago also.

Cllr Michael Smith welcomed the news about the Siro rollout - the internet companies simply hire the network off Siro to bring their services into the premises of customers - they have earmarked 50 towns in Ireland including Roscrea, Nenagh and Clonmel, in phase 1, according to Aoife Ni Lochlainn of Siro.



Cllr Jim Ryan - angry that Thurles has been left out.

At present the download speed in Tipperary is 24megabites per second, whereas in Dublin the average speed is 64 mbps.

Cllr Jim Ryan expressed his frustration at Thurles being overlooked, and though informed that the town could be included as part of a phase 2 rollout he said, “Thurles is the biggest town in this District and yet it has been ignored once again. I'd like to know what people have against Thurles in this regard. We were overlooked for MANS broadband and the town has suffered greatly as a result. Now here we are again, being overlooked. It is not good enough because the town is being held back as a result of not having fibre optic broadband,” he said.



Cllr Michael Smith - delighted that Roscrea is included.

Cllr John Hogan said considering Thurles status as an education hub, fibre optic broadband must be a priority and he asked for Thurles to be given priority in the phase 2 rollout if there is one.

Thurles will be considered in the context of the upgrade of Liberty Square where new ducting will be installed.