Thurles Cathedral Choir all set to raise the roof on Sunday evening

Thurles Cathedral Choir are all set to raise the roof on Sunday evening with their second concert of festive music in collaboration with the Clonmel Concert Orchestra which kicks off at 8:00pm.

The choir has been in rehearsal since the end of August and they have put together a selection of classical, sacred and seasonal favourites to help Raise the Roof of the Cathedral of the Assumption - a fundraising programme to replace the roof of the building has commenced with a target of €1.5 million required for the work.

The choir, under the tutelage of Mary Roce McNally, and the orchestra under the baton of Danny Carroll, will bring a unique mix of sound to the Cathedral and this highly anticipated event is a must for all enthusiasts.

There is no entry price but a donation is requested in a bid to help raise those much needed funds.