Tipperary's Setanta College in Thurles wins big at prestigious Spider Awards

Thurles based Setanta College were delighted to take home ‘Best in Education and eLearning Award’ for their work in supporting World Rugby’s worldwide coach education pathway where over 45,000 coaches have benefitted from Setanta’s eLearning support system.

Taking place in the RDS Concert Hall last Friday, the 23rd annual Spider Awards are a celebration and appreciation of the country’s brightest tech stars. Now under the umbrella of the Dublin Tech Summit, the Spider Awards are a growing feature in the industry with 18 sought-after trophies up for grabs.

Sean Hogan, Commercial Director of Setanta College who was there to accept the award from Newstalk’s Jess Kelly was delighted with the win. ‘It’s fantastic to be acknowledged among some great players in the educational sector. This award is testament to our staff and our partners, World Rugby. It’s great to work with such a forward-thinking organisation who share a common goal to provide applied educational support to a worldwide community of coaches at volunteer and professional level.’

The project initially started with Setanta College founder, Dr. Liam Hennessy, developing the World Rugby Strength and Conditioning (S&C) education pathway during the last decade. This has resulted in the very popular World Rugby S&C Level 1 and Level 2 courses (www.sandc.worldrugby.org) being delivered both online and face to face throughout the 4 corners of the world. The courses have now reached an impressive 45,000 coaches worldwide.

Dr. Liam Hennessy outlines the vision of the ongoing project, ‘Our vision for coaches coming through the World Rugby pathway is that they will have ongoing access to continued professional development in a very flexible and easy to assess format. This is critical in an ever changing sporting environment regardless of whether a coach is coaching with the most minimal of facilities and equipment or has access to the most sophisticated coaching technology.’

Project lead and elearning developer, Paul Hackett adds, ‘We work closely with the team from World Rugby to ensure that our content and methods are both up-to-date and future reaching – especially with regards to trends and technology in sport. It’s a great win for the team’.

This is the second award this year for the blended learning college, as they also received ‘Best in Sports, Arts & Culture’ at the 2018 County Tipperary Business Awards in October. With their native programmes specialising in Strength & Conditioning, Personal Training and Performance Science, Setanta College are looking forward to welcoming new students to the college in 2019.