Tipperary County Council to co-opt a replacement for Cllr John Fahey at January meeting

Tipperary County Council briefly adjourned the December meeting as a mark of respect to the late Cllr John Fahey, who died recently.

Chairman, Cllr Mattie Ryan (FF), informed members at the start of the meeting that they would be adjourning for five minutes as a mark of respect to their fallen colleague.

Meanwhile, Cllr Michael Fitzgerald (FG) proposed that the filling of the casual vacancy as a result of Cllr Faheys passing, be deferred until the January meeting of the council. Tributes had already been paid to Cllr Fahey at a specially convened meeting in Killenaule at his funeral.