'Traffic wardens jumping on people Christmas shopping across Tipperary'

A Tipperary councillor has called for litter wardens to work shifts to tackle the scourge of dumping across the county.

Sinn Féin’s David Doran told councillors at Tipperary County Council’s December meeting in Clonmel that “more vigour was needed” to address the ongoing issue of dumping.

Litter fines issued across the five municipal districts to date for 2018 include Carrick-on-Suir (2), Cashel-Tipperary (6), Clonmel (16), Nenagh (73) and Thurles-Templemore (15).

Cllr Doran questioned why the figure for litter enforcement in the Nenagh municipal district was significantly higher than the others, stating that the council “needs to be stronger” in holding offenders to account.

Cllr Doran raised the point that a litter warden appointed by the local authority or by the Gardaí has the power to issue an on-the-spot to those caught in the act.

He compared litter fines to traffic fines issued across the five municipal districts for the same period - Carrick-on-Suir (900), Cashel-Tipperary (780), Clonmel (2,735), Nenagh (1,378) and Thurles-Templemore (1,224).

Cllr Doran said traffic wardens are “jumping on people Christmas shopping in our towns and contributing to the local economy”, before hitting out at the council for taking a more “softly, softly approach” when it comes to littering.

“Give the pensioners and the people contributing to our local economy a break. They are easy pickings and should be given more time free parking, whereas the council seem to be turning a blind eye to the dumping on our streets and countryside. Litter wardens have the same powers as traffic wardens, and should be out at night catching the culprits in action. We also need covert cameras in blackspots,” Cllr Doran told Tipperary Live after the meeting.

Litter legislation

Tipperary County Council continues to enforce litter legislation under the Litter Pollution Act 1997. The aim of litter wardens is to increase enforcement and ensure greater compliance with the legislation.

A litter warden appointed by the local authority or by a member of the Gardaí has the power to issue an on-the-spot fine of €150 or a maximum fine of €4,000 if you are convicted of a litter offence in the District Court.

Where an offence for littering continues after conviction, the person concerned is guilty of a further offence and liable to a fine not exceeding €600 for each day during which the contravention continues.

The Protection of the Environment Act 2003 introduced conviction on indictment, carrying a maximum fine not exceeding €130,000 and a fine not exceeding €10,000 per day for continuing offences.

If you are convicted of a litter offence, you may also be required by the court to pay the local authority's costs and expenses investigating the offence and incurred in bringing the prosecution.