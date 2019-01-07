Dan Breens death is commemorated in Tipperary

The annual Mass commemorating the death of Dan Breen in 1969 was held in Donohill last Sunday, last January 6.

The congregation included family, relations, former neighbours and friends as well as Republicans from all over Tipperary.

The readings were read by Joanne O Callaghan, a great-grandniece of his. In his homily the celebrant, Rev. Fr. James Kennedy, PP, reminded his listeners that Dan had been a fearless freedom fighter who had faced overwhelming odds. He urged his listeners to value that priceless gift of freedom, to use it wisely, and to be vigilant in guarding it.



Above: The poster of Dan Breen when he was at large in the struggle for Irish freedom.

The attendance then walked to the graveyard where Dan, his wife Brigid Malone, and their son, Donal, are interred.

His grandniece, Bernie O Doherty, laid a wreath on behalf of the Third Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee. A decade of the Rosary was recited, as Gaeilge, by Pat Hogan, a great-grandson of P. J. Moloney who had been elected the Sinn Féin MP/TD for South Tipperary in the December 1918 election.

A brief oration was delivered by Arthur Griffin. Its main theme was the hardships endured and sacrifices made by Breen and his Volunteer comrades during the war. The participants then adjourned to the local hall for refreshments.