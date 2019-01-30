Iverk Agricultural Show’s treasurer of 25 years retires

Tributes were paid at the Iverk Agricultural Show agm to its outgoing treasurer Irene Purcell, who has retired from the role after 25 years.

Irene has been a tireless worker for the show and has left the accounts in a very well organised position, says Iverk Show PRO Norman Storey.

“I have enjoyed it and now I look forward to helping out again with my first love, the arts and crafts," she said.

Olive Keneally is taking over as the show's treasurer and the committee wish her well.

Show chairman Robert Dowley welcomed the record crowd of more than 70 people to the agm, especially show veteran Johnny Dooley, who is 92 years old.

He thanked everyone who helped in any way to the make the 2018 show last August another outstanding success. He thanked the land owners, vets, doctors, sponsors, exhibitors, Gardai, stewards, committee, volunteers and auditor.

He singled out what he called the unsung heroes for special mention. The stewards in the car parks, he said, see very little of the show but without them traffic would be chaos.

Entries in all the sections, except the equestrian show jumping events, were on a par with other years. Despite watering the jumping arenas, entries were down due to the fear of hard ground following the great summer.

Anne Marie Power of Anne Marie Power & Co, Accountants and Auditors, announced a very good set of financial figures.

The chairman said sponsors are already confirming their commitment for 2019 and Aldi/ABP have confirmed a new four-year sponsorship package for the Irish Angus bull calf championships and will be introducing a young handler’s championship.

Deceased members of the Iverk Show and were remembered at a thanksgiving service in St Paul's Church before the agm. Rev. Trevor Sargent encouraged Show members to look after the good soil and compared it to the Kingdom of God as told in the Parable of the Sower.