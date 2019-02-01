Tipperary mourns the passing of former Garda Superintendent Peter Fitzpatrick

The sudden death has been announced of retired Garda Superintendent Mr Peter Fitzpatrick, Glenbane Lower, Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Mr Fitzpatrick, a very well known man in his locality and prominent member of Thurles Golf Club, passed away suddenly, most deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; wife Phyllis (née Trears); daughters Colette and Olivia; grandchildren Milo and Olivia; sons-in-law Niall and Ian; brothers; sisters; nephews; nieces; brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; cousins; An Garda Síochána and Thurles Golf Club colleagues and many friends.

A native of Cork and a man who maintained a great interest in the fortunes of the Rebel County GAA, Mr Fitzpatrick will lie in repose at Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, tomorrow Saturday, February 2nd, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, to arrive at Holycross Abbey, Thurles, at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday morning, at 11.00am. Private burial on Monday 4th in St. Finbarr’s Cemetery, Glasheen Rd, Togher, Co. Cork.