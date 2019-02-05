Cabra housing impasse to be discussed at next County Council meeting

The Cabra housing crux is set to be discussed at a meeting of Tipperary County Council next week with Councillor David Doran having submitted a notice of motion in relation to the ongoing saga.

The Independent councillor has called on the council to either hand the houses over to the prospective tenants, or else give them to somebody else.

Six homes have been provided by the local authority at a cost of approximately €1.7m for members of the travelling community residing at Cabra Bridge. However, a dispute arose some time ago over the provision of facilities for horses and the stand-off created national headlines with presidential candidate Peter Casey visiting the site and labeling it a 'disgrace'.

Locally, long before the national media got hold of the story, this wa s abig issue and Cllr Doran was one of the councillors who has consistently called for the matter to be dealt with once and for all. His notice of motions states:

“I am requesting that this council bring to an immediate conclusion the ongoing saga concerning the unoccupied houses at Cabra, Thurles. There is much consternation in the local community as to why these houses are still left unoccupied and I share their dismay. This has been left to fester for far too long and whether there were direct talks, mediation and whatever else going on behind the scenes, I believe as a public representative for the area, the time for pandering is over - allocate the houses to the prospective tenants without preconditions or allocate them to some body else,” he says.

Ongoing negotiations and discussions are taking place behind the scenes in relation to this matter, we understand, and councillors have been briefed on progress behind closed doors

However, Cllr Doran wants the discussion to be open now saying that the public has a right to know what is going on, since taxpayers money paid for the houses in the first place.