DID Electrical is sharing the love with free delivery on Valentine's gifts

DID Electrical has something special for their customers this Valentine’s Day. The Irish-owned retailer are offering free delivery on all Valentines gifts over €50 online.

They’ve also created a handy Valentine's Gift Guide with loads of gorgeous gift ideas to help narrow down the search for the perfect gift, with gift ideas for him, for her and to suit every budget.

Some of DID Electrical's most popular Valentines gifts include:

The Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker combines fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking and smartphone notifications. The device is water resistant up to 50m and it has up to an impressive 7-day battery life. Now only €139.99 (save €10) plus free delivery.



The Nintendo Classic Mini Super Nintendo Entertainment System, blast back to the 90's with 21 nostalgia inducing games, only €89.99 plus free delivery.The JBL Clip 3 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the ultimate outdoor companion speaker. Ultra-portable, rugged and waterproof and offers up to 10 hours of playtime. Now only €59.99 save €10, plus free delivery.



The DeLonghi Infinissima 1.2L Coffee Maker, a great value pod coffee machine. It’s easy to use, has a compact design, and a power saving function. Now only €69.99 save €130.00 plus free delivery.



And the Babyliss Ultra-Fast Smooth & Wave Secret Hair Curler with auto styling technology for easy straight smoothing or long-lasting waves. Now only €149.99 save €20 plus free delivery.

Speaking about the Valentines campaign Ciara Magee, Brand Manager, DID Electrical said, “We’re excited to share the love this Valentines, with free delivery on all Valentines gifts over €50. It’s really simple, to redeem the offer, just need add the discount code Love19 at the checkout. Plus, our handy gift guide makes it even easier for our customers to narrow down their search and find the perfect gift for the special person in their life.”

The DID Electrical Valentine’s Day Gift Guide and Free delivery offer is available now until February 15 online HERE.

For more information see www.did.ie