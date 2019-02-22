Three Tipperary towns in top 10 of Ireland's most at risk from automation

According to a report just released called ‘Automation in Irish Towns: Who's Most at Risk? By Dr Frank Crowley and Dr Justin Doran, which examines the impact of automation across urban areas - Carrick-on-Suir, Cahir and Fethard are amongst the towns at risk in this nationwide study.

In the report ‘The Creative Rural Economy’ out today, Drs Crowley and Doran will discuss challenges facing rural Ireland into the future. It is part of an event taking place at UCC which brings together academics, policymakers, business entrepreneurs and social entrepreneurs the direction of rural Ireland’s economy going forward over the next few decades.

The study states: "In particular, towns exposed to agriculture and manufacturing should be key concerns as they are likely to be the towns most disrupted," the study states.

Using 2016 Census data, Dr Crowley and Dr Doran's research found the danger to towns is mainly explained by population differences, education levels, age demographics, the proportion of creative occupations in the town, town size and differences in the types of industries.

The towns most at risk are:

1. Edgeworthstown, Co Longford; 2. Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan; 3. Carrick-On-Suir, Co Tipperary; 4. Portlaw, Co Waterford; 5. Clones, Co Monaghan; 6. Tullow, Co Carlow; 7. Cahir, Co Tipperary; 8. Lifford, Co Donegal; 9. Edenderry, Co Offaly; 10. Fethard, Co Tipperary