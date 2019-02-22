New Tipperary plan puts focus on care of children

A blueprint for the care of children and young people in Tipperary sets out key areas to be addressed.

These include health, education and welfare.

A recent launch of the plan also included a focus on gay and lesbian young people in the county and looks at their needs.

The dual launch of the Tipperary Children and Young People’s Plan 2018 – 2020 and of the Needs Analysis Of LGBT Youth reports took place at the Anner Hotel, Thurles.

The event was hosted by Tipperary Children and Young People’s Services Committee (CYPSC) and was attended by a range of staff from the voluntary and statutory sectors working with children and young people, aged 0–24 years, across the county.

The keynote speaker was Ruairí McKiernan, social innovator, campaigner and founder of the pioneering SpunOut.ie youth information web-site.

Other speakers included irector of community and economic development atTipperary County Council Pat Slattery who chairs the CYPSC meetings, Túsla mid-west area manager Caroline Cullen and Túsla, Carlow/Kilkenny/South Tipperary area manager Marie Kennedy, Comhairle na nÓg co-chairperson/Youthwork Ireland Tipperary’s Lisa McGrath and CYPSC coordinator Ruairí Ó Caisleáin.

Tipperary CYPSC is a strategic inter-agency committee of which Túsla Child and Family Agency is the lead. It brings together the main statutory, community and voluntary providers of services to plan and to work together for better outcomes for children and young people.

The Tipperary Children and Young People’s Plan is the culmination of consultations with children, young people, parents and front-line staff, as well as information from the latest 2016 census and other relevant sources. It sets out the priority issues to be addressed for children and young people in the county across the areas of health, education and learning, employment, welfare and safety, and of inclusion in community and society.

This plan is the blueprint for Tipperary CYPSC in implementing a range of actions to address such priority issues as youth mental wellbeing, parental support, and healthy eating and physical activity. A key principle of the plan is inter-agency collaboration and the support of other initiatives with common objectives, such as the Healthy Tipperary strategy.

The Tipperary Children and Young People’s Plan can be viewed on the national CYPSC website.

The Needs Analysis of LGBT Youth report was launched by Lisa McGrath. It represents the views of young people in the county who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or other sexual identity, and also of the adults working in the services that support them.

The report highlights the importance of the existing supports for young people and the need to develop these further.