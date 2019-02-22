Tipperary Local Enterprise Office-supported companies experience fifth year of employment growth

Some 1,295 people are employed by Local Enterprise Office (LEO) supported companies in Tipperary, a Fine Gael general election candidate has said.

This is the fifth year of employment growth for LEOs nationwide, with 168 net jobs created here in Tipperary.

Mary Newman Julian described the LEOs as a hugely important part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Tipperary. “They do trojan work and these 2018 jobs figures highlight the significant contribution they make to the economy as a whole,” she said.

“This is the fifth year in a row of employment growth for the LEOs, which support our indigenous businesses to create jobs locally. Not only are they helping small businesses to plan, start and grow, but they are also working closely with their 258 client companies to minimise their Brexit exposure.

“The LEOs will continue to play a key role in 2019 and beyond, ensuring that every small business has access to the supports it needs.

“My Fine Gael colleague, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, was delighted to allocate them an additional €5m in Budget 2019 to further support their invaluable work on the ground.

“Since its inception, the Local Enterprise Office network has been a key element of this Government’s commitment to enterprise development, across all regions in the country.

“It has been hugely successful. LEO-supported companies now account for over 36,000 jobs throughout the country, across such sectors as food, textiles, manufacturing and computing. It is particularly pleasing to see them grow in ambition and scale,” she added.