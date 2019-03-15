Tipperary Green Business Network breakfast meeting next Wednesday

Tipperary Green Business Network will be hosting a breakfast meeting on Wednesday 20th March in the Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles. The event will cover waste water treatment and the valorisation of both waste effluent and manufacturing by-products. Attendance to the event is free and is open to all businesses across all sectors. This event is supported by Tipperary County Council as part of its involvement in the EU INTERREG EUROPE part-funded “SUPER” project www.interregeurope.eu\super.

The focus of this event is to understand the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in waste management, effluent treatment and by-product recovery. We will provide information on managing waste streams, creating value and funding these potential initiatives. We will also discuss the environmental and financial benefits to you business. These initiatives can reduce dependence on dwindling natural resources and creates value for businesses and their stakeholders, as well as bringing enormous benefits to the wider society.

Breakfast will be served from 8am. Barry O'Donovan, Tipperary Green Business Network chairperson, will introduce the event and Michael Moroney, Tipperary County Council, will formally launch the SUPER project. John Durkan, ABP Food Group, will provide his insight in characterising effluent and by-products, potential treatment processes, nutrient recovery and the valorisation of by-products.

John will also present resource recovery examples from ABP’s Renewable division, Olleco. This segment will give attendees real food for thought as they can learn from practical examples and how they can be implemented into their businesses.

This will be followed by the discussion of next steps and the format, content and location of follow-up training. This will be the first in a series of training where we will look at the opportunities available to businesses and how these opportunities can be implemented.

To attend please reserve a place by emailing info@tgbn.ie